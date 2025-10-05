Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 10,302 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $AVSC

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 0.85% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $13,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Clune & Associates LTD. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVSC opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.64. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.97.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

