Berger Financial Group Inc Cuts Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July $IJUL

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,799 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJUL. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000.

NYSEARCA:IJUL opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $33.03.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

