BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 2,546 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,173,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,979,000 after purchasing an additional 905,045 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,656,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,040,000 after acquiring an additional 51,566 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,083,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,518,000 after acquiring an additional 67,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,016,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,014,000 after acquiring an additional 29,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 700,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,205,000 after acquiring an additional 75,690 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.59. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $94.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

