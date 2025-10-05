Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,551 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth about $240,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $76.92 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average of $66.58.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

