Compass Financial Group INC SD Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Compass Financial Group INC SD reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $49.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.09.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

