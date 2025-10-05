Compass Financial Group INC SD Lowers Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Compass Financial Group INC SD lessened its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CocaCola by 360.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 148.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE KO opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $286.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.