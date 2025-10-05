Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 11,106 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 149.2% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,280.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.92. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $58.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

