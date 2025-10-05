Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 499.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,304 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,798,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,899 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,712.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 763,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,761,000 after purchasing an additional 743,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,036,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,622,000 after purchasing an additional 613,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,265.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 632,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,253,000 after purchasing an additional 586,022 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $333.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.16. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $335.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

