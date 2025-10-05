Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,249 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,249 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 192.1% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 59,706 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 232.6% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 279,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,495,000 after buying an additional 195,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.39.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

