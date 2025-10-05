Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 1.6% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

