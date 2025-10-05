Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Purchases 200 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 2.6% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $68,152.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,695.50. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 35,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,880. This represents a 32.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,912. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.15.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. Tractor Supply Company has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

