Boston Common Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,424 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3,511.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 446,467 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 102,350.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12-month low of $23.98 and a 12-month high of $33.56.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 221.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

