O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Buys 4,590 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Aercap comprises 3.7% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Aercap were worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Aercap by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aercap by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Aercap by 1.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Aercap by 8.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Aercap by 9.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

Aercap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $125.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $125.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.30 and a 200-day moving average of $111.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 36.93%.The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Aercap’s payout ratio is 6.72%.

About Aercap

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

