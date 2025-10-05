O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Acquires 6,451 Shares of Stepan Company $SCL

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the quarter. Stepan makes up about 1.1% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stepan Company has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $82.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.40). Stepan had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 2.57%.The company had revenue of $594.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stepan Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 60.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stepan presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

