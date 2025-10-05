Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,008,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $69,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $25,963,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 658,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $41,808,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised NIKE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $72.01 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $84.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.27.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.05%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

