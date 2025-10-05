iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF $ITOT Shares Sold by Kickstand Ventures LLC.

Kickstand Ventures LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 242,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 108,800.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,168,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,512,000 after buying an additional 665,477 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ITOT opened at $146.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $147.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.06.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.