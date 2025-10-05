Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 405,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 6.8% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $61.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

