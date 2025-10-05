Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,028,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,303,186,000 after buying an additional 893,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,482,000 after acquiring an additional 706,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,013,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,641,000 after acquiring an additional 112,736 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $370,543,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,664,000 after acquiring an additional 333,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.07.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO opened at $125.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.58 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.99. The stock has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 38.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $657,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total value of $2,249,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 332,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,234,418.89. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 935,000 shares of company stock worth $125,543,790. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

