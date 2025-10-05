Kickstand Ventures LLC. Cuts Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF $EMB

Kickstand Ventures LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 140.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 16,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fedenia Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fedenia Advisers LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

EMB opened at $95.21 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $95.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average of $91.79.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.3925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

