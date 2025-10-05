NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Bought by Legacy Trust

Legacy Trust grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,182,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957,494 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,694,842,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,988,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,332,331,000 after purchasing an additional 620,214 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 10,286,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $652,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded NIKE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

NIKE Stock Down 3.4%

NYSE NKE opened at $72.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $84.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

