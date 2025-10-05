BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTEN Shares Sold by Kickstand Ventures LLC.

Kickstand Ventures LLC. lessened its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. owned 0.11% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:XTEN opened at $46.60 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $47.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.