Legacy Trust Has $8.88 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Legacy Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,466 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up about 2.2% of Legacy Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,804,000 after buying an additional 282,050 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,494,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $345,920,000 after buying an additional 105,875 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 75,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $232.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.62 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.