Kickstand Ventures LLC. Trims Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Kickstand Ventures LLC. reduced its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 328.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,346,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,335 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,362,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,863 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 559.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,382,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,866 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,089,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $113,302,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH opened at $102.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.91. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.74 and a one year high of $107.21.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

