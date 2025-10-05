Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Position Lowered by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $481.44 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $484.77. The firm has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.29.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.