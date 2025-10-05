Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,408,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,014,000 after buying an additional 150,443 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,936,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,666,000 after buying an additional 299,520 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,047,000 after buying an additional 802,170 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,588,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,088,000 after buying an additional 550,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,074,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,031,000 after buying an additional 191,598 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.38 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.39.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

