Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.24 and last traded at $55.23, with a volume of 18228844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.47.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Rocket Lab from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of -124.80 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The company had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Rocket Lab’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Lab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 9,416 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $449,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 489,629 shares in the company, valued at $23,355,303.30. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 1,436,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $70,026,547.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $121,875,000. The trade was a 36.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,406,361 shares of company stock worth $267,483,973 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,029,546 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $715,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,969 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Rocket Lab by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,242,304 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $223,287,000 after buying an additional 2,504,054 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,918,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,751,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,586,532 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $46,247,000 after acquiring an additional 65,255 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

