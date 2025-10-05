Private Wealth Group LLC Has $919,000 Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF $XNTK

Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $278.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.73. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $159.43 and a 12 month high of $281.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.23.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

