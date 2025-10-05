SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL is Private Wealth Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 11.0% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $20,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 90,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Elevate Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 959.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIL opened at $91.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $91.80.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

