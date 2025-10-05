Hill Island Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 860,875 Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Hill Island Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 860,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,765,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 7.5% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hill Island Financial LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,944,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,812,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,730,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,243 shares during the period. Aspen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,111,000. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $63,765,000.

Shares of DFIC opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $31.97.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

