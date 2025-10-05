Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.2% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 37.9% in the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.00. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at $28,689,507.94. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at $50,228,106.25. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.11.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

