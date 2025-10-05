Apexium Financial LP Takes $204,000 Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $287,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 104.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 603,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $97.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.06. The firm has a market cap of $144.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,646.19. This trade represents a 58.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,328.37. The trade was a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $17,972,457. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

