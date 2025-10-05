Quent Capital LLC Has $388,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 175,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 33,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,550,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $245.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $248.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

