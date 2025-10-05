Financial Insights Inc. Purchases 62 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 6.2% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 633.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 120.9% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth $5,117,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 43,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 0.9%

Chubb stock opened at $283.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.76 and a 200 day moving average of $282.15.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CB. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price target (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

