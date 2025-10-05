111 Capital Sells 1,709 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

111 Capital cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. 111 Capital’s holdings in Xylem were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 11.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $694,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in shares of Xylem by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 16,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Trading Up 0.7%

XYL opened at $149.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $150.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,861.72. The trade was a 25.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on XYL. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xylem from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.33.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

