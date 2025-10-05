Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise lifted its position in Leidos by 6.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 1.9% during the first quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 0.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Leidos by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $168,913.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,095.24. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,040.38. This represents a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,740. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $195.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.93. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

