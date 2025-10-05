Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

BSCU stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $17.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0687 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

