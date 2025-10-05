Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $464,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Stryker by 3.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 9.6% in the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 113.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.33.

Stryker Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of SYK opened at $370.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.81 and its 200 day moving average is $378.93. The company has a market capitalization of $141.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

