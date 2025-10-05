Marietta Wealth Management LLC Invests $501,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMQ

Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSMQ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,719.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 234,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,910,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,370,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 754.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 101,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 510.1% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 78,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 65,833 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSMQ stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

