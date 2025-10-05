Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 965 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,359.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter.

PAVE opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $46.26.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

