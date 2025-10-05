IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 316 Shares of Solventum Corporation $SOLV

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Solventum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Solventum by 376.8% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Solventum by 206.2% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Solventum by 193.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $74.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average is $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. Solventum Corporation has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Solventum’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SOLV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

