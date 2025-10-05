T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,526 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCAF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 54,690.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,623,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,116,000 after buying an additional 13,598,203 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,790,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,743,000 after buying an additional 1,634,146 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,934,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,285,000 after buying an additional 1,509,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,960,000 after buying an additional 822,877 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,333,000 after buying an additional 555,277 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.58. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $38.32.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

