Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 7,307 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,746,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,455,000 after acquiring an additional 601,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,035,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,572 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,709,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,745,000 after purchasing an additional 885,476 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,852,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,481,000 after purchasing an additional 948,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,218,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,193,000 after purchasing an additional 436,832 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $34.76 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.