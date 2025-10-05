Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.8275 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th.

Edison International has a payout ratio of 54.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Edison International to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Edison International Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Edison International has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $88.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80.

About Edison International

Edison International last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Edison International's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

