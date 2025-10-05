Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,996 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $32.09 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

