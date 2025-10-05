Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.52.

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Saturday, September 27th.

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $49.58 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%.The business had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $50,417.01. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,367.24. This represents a 50.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,268.95. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,099 shares of company stock worth $154,429. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $34,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 761.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

