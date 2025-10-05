McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Receives $829.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $829.0833.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $772.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th.

Get McKesson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

Insider Activity at McKesson

Institutional Trading of McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This trade represents a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,602. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in McKesson by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth $30,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of MCK stock opened at $738.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson has a twelve month low of $480.39 and a twelve month high of $776.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $702.60 and a 200 day moving average of $703.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.88 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.08%.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.