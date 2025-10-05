Accel Wealth Management Grows Stake in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 126,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,344 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,453,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,889,000 after buying an additional 75,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on Ares Capital and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.68. Ares Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.76 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

