Ameriflex Group Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Melius Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.95.

Vertiv Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of VRT stock opened at $160.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $168.99.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

