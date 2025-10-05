Hilltop National Bank Makes New $111,000 Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 99,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.4% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 24.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.64.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE EXR opened at $142.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.43. Extra Space Storage Inc has a one year low of $121.03 and a one year high of $175.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $841.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total transaction of $1,060,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,261.60. The trade was a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

