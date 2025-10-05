QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,240 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.91.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $216.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.98. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.